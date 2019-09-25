Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Trading Up 5.1%

Loblaw Companies Ltd (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $57.20, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21.

About Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.