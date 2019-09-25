LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.21

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.21 and last traded at $51.17, with a volume of 2148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.54 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 63.58% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

In other LTC Properties news, CEO Wendy Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,664,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 64,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

