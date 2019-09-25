M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 16,955 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.6% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $5,214,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.1% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 156,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $1,131,520.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 653,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,135,882. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.