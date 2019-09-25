M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 2,953 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.26% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,066,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MOO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.55. 6,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,034. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.41. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

