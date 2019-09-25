M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,887,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,082,000 after buying an additional 552,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,041,000 after buying an additional 162,399 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,512,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,353,000 after buying an additional 123,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,983,000 after buying an additional 122,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,491,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,887,000 after buying an additional 1,402,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $119.12. 14,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,386. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $121.21.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5523 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

