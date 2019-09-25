M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $687,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 858.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,115,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373,267 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,589,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,711.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,364,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,788,000 after acquiring an additional 818,107 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.58. 229,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,683. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

