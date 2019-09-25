M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 11,220 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 321.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 958,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $80,385,000 after purchasing an additional 224,640 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,858. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average is $83.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $844,114.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

