M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Lcnb Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,341. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $57.50.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

