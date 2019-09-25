M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 146,386 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 146,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.5% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $52.85.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.3273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

