M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $671.80

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $671.80 and traded as high as $660.00. M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at $644.00, with a volume of 3,009 shares.

MPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

The company has a market cap of $354.71 million and a P/E ratio of 66.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 669.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 677.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.84%.

About M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

