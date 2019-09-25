Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.10. Madalena Energy shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 85,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 million and a PE ratio of -31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

In related news, Director Alejandro Augusto Penafiel acquired 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$32,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,776.

About Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN)

Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It primarily holds interest in the Surubi Block covering an area of 90,824 acres located in the Northwest Basin, Argentina; Puesto Morales Block that covers an area of 59,671 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina; and Coiron Amargo Norte concession located in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina.

