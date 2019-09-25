Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MDGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley set a $134.00 price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $126.00 target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.11.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.69. 108,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,146. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $225.55.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 311,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,949 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 256,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $17,699,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.