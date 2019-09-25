Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.02

Shares of Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and traded as high as $6.96. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 3,143 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

About Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.