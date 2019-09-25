Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Trading Down 6.7%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.22, 14,707,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 11,611,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Atlantic Securities lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.59.

The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,394,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,341,340,000 after buying an additional 694,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,320,000 after buying an additional 11,401,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,605,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,110,000 after buying an additional 5,420,834 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,852,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $665,767,000 after buying an additional 3,789,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,375,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,231,000 after buying an additional 1,698,509 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

