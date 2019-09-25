Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of MRE traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.28. 372,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,677. The company has a market cap of $914.79 million and a PE ratio of 6.08. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$9.33 and a 52-week high of C$15.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66. The firm had revenue of C$948.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$970.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ganesh Koduvayur Venkatasubramanian Kesavan Iyer acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,322.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$147,908.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRE shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.