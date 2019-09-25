Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.36

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and traded as high as $10.79. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $209.55 million, a P/E ratio of 361.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maui Land & Pineapple stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.66% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.