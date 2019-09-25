Max Property Group Price Hits $0.0055 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $648,164.00 and $41,186.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000408 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005247 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 245.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

