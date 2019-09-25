Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Max Resource Corp (CVE:MXR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 89000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81.

Max Resource Company Profile (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal properties located in the under-explored northern section of the Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

