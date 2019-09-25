Mayfield Childcare (ASX:MFD) Shares Down 0.5%

Mayfield Childcare Ltd (ASX:MFD)’s share price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.95 ($0.67) and last traded at A$0.95 ($0.67), approximately 25,123 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.96 ($0.68).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 million and a P/E ratio of 7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.55.

About Mayfield Childcare (ASX:MFD)

Mayfield Childcare Limited owns and operates childcare centers in Victoria, Australia. The company owns 20 long day childcare centers. Mayfield Childcare Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Malvern, Australia.

