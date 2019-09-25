McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Down 7.4%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares dropped 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.74, approximately 4,532,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,845,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

MUX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $680.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of -0.47.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 55.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 134.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 23.6% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 25.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,864 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 851.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,017,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 910,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

