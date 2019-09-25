MediBloc [ERC20] Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $932,658.00 (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, CPDAX, DEx.top and IDEX. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and approximately $932,658.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00038439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.77 or 0.05266974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00014978 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,135,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CPDAX, DEx.top, Cashierest, IDEX, Kryptono, Upbit, Coinrail, Coinsuper and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

