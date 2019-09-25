Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Medtronic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $107.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,409,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,369. The company has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $118.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,914 shares of company stock worth $10,315,651 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

