Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Capitalization Tops $206,821.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $206,821.00 and $3,294.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.00853480 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001608 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

