Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187,597 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of Mercury Systems worth $82,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 250.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $79,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $1,246,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,282,553.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Daniels sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,426.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,231,167. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,529. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.49.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

