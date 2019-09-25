Metronome Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and $49,731.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00007258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $10.39 and $18.94. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00188485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.01037091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00021041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00086973 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,313,190 coins and its circulating supply is 9,551,066 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $7.50, $18.94, $5.60, $10.39, $20.33, $33.94, $24.43, $32.15, $13.77, $24.68 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.