MicroBitcoin (MBC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,729.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.24 million and approximately $3,729.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,529,862,500 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

