Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Raised by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 18,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,263,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 580,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 36,442 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,773,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,495,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.95. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.42.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $936,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,735 shares of company stock worth $3,736,994. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

