MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.2% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.97. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.11 and its 200 day moving average is $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,947,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.