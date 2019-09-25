MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,955 Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 1,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 41,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $2,450,565.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,041 shares in the company, valued at $8,707,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

NYSE:BDX traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.33. 227,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.66. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

