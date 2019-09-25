MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 8,083.3% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Jabil by 183.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,912,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,370,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,991. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

