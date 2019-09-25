MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 7,677.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,618,000 after buying an additional 1,974,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 95.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,690,000 after purchasing an additional 848,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,034,000 after purchasing an additional 39,516 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,278,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,363,000 after purchasing an additional 43,134 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,128 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.56.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total transaction of $540,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.82. The company had a trading volume of 97,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.77. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

