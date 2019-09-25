MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 143.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $76,373.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,598,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,424 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.67. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

