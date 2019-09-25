MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.3% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $248,109,000 after acquiring an additional 423,687 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,352,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $130,214,000 after purchasing an additional 87,982 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 486,626 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2,661.9% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 179,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 173,024 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 244,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.66. 4,091,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,574,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $47.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.