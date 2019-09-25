MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.51 Million Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 96.8% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 35.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Allergan stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.23. 317,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.61. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGN shares. Mizuho downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James cut Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.75.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

