MIG Capital LLC Sells 166,415 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

MIG Capital LLC cut its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 823,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,415 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications accounts for 6.8% of MIG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $48,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCOI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,764,000 after purchasing an additional 370,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $14,995,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 414.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 191,946 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 701,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 187,725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 141.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 145,987 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Cogent Communications stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.72. 3,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $134.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 393.65%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $39,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $267,475.05. Insiders sold a total of 31,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,632 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

