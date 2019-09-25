Millennial ESports (CVE:GAME) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Millennial ESports Corp (CVE:GAME) shares rose 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.60, approximately 142,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 64,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Millennial ESports Company Profile (CVE:GAME)

Millennial Esports Corp. provides turnkey solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting worldwide. It offers tournament platform that provides ladder, tournament, and direct challenge competitions to gamers in various e-sports titles; e-sports focused mobile applications; data analytics; and execution tools.

