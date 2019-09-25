Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Trading Down 38.7% This Week

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a market capitalization of $271,809.00 and approximately $269.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

