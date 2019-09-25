Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NERV shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the first quarter valued at $7,834,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 25.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 132,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at $464,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 39.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 51,942 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 61,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,459. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $329.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

