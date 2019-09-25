Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.99

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.12. Mirvac Group shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 24,139,561 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$3.19 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.96, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz 1,243,093 shares of Mirvac Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th.

Mirvac Group Company Profile (ASX:MGR)

Mirvac is a leading, diversified Australian property group, with an integrated development and asset management capability. We have 45 years of experience in the property industry and an unmatched reputation for delivering superior products and services across our businesses. Principally located in Australia's four key cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, Mirvac owns and manages assets across the office, retail and industrial sectors, with over $17 billion of assets currently under management.

