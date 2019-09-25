Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Mobileiron in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $6.96 on Friday. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $778.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 89.20% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $50.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 45,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,806.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $8,762,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,230,912 shares of company stock worth $15,007,297. 13.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOBL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mobileiron by 2,038.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Mobileiron by 177.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 49,469 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mobileiron by 62.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 183,630 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Mobileiron by 346.3% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 51,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Mobileiron by 66,867.7% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,003,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 2,000,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

