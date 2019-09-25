Moeda Loyalty Points 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.40 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00007037 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, Gate.io and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00192404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.01015573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00020706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00087966 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, LBank and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

