Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Momo were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Momo by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,608,000 after purchasing an additional 119,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 12.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,872,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,712,000 after buying an additional 7,367,585 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 228,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 50.5% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 65,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $33.30. 58,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,698. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. Momo Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.68 million. Momo had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

