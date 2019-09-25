Monero (XMR) Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $59.58 or 0.00703318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kraken, Braziliex, Poloniex and Livecoin. Monero has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $98.59 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004150 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003375 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,227,163 coins. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Exrates, B2BX, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, TradeOgre, Bithumb, Coinbe, Coinut, LiteBit.eu, BitBay, Livecoin, Graviex, Coindeal, DragonEX, Braziliex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Crex24, Exmo, HitBTC, Nanex, Bisq, SouthXchange, Gate.io, BTC Trade UA, Trade Satoshi, Coinroom, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Bitlish, Binance, Liquid, Instant Bitex, OKEx, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Kraken, Ovis, Upbit, Huobi, CoinEx and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

