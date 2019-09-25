Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daily Journal Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after buying an additional 227,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after buying an additional 19,688,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after buying an additional 57,060,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,115,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,364,000 after buying an additional 773,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,064,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,205,000 after buying an additional 3,609,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 24,426,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,243,116. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $272.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

