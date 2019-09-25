Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,716 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $17,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.44. 31,633,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,578,023. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.15.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

