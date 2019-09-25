Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.74 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,366 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.86. The company had a trading volume of 379,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,404. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $72.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.44.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

