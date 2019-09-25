Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $23,278,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,534.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 177,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 170,339 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,408,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,630,000 after purchasing an additional 162,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,729,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,708,000 after purchasing an additional 148,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 88.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,336,000 after purchasing an additional 113,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,985. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $121.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average is $115.43.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7159 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.