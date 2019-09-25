Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes $3.12 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $263.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.69.

In related news, CEO Joseph Levin sold 56,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total transaction of $13,652,948.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,516,485.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $441,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,781 shares of company stock worth $46,309,265. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IAC traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.80. 41,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $158.29 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

