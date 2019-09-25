Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR)’s share price was down 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.76, approximately 616,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 334,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

MR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on shares of Montage Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Montage Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Get Montage Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $155.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.23 million. Montage Resources had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Montage Resources Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Montage Resources by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montage Resources (NYSE:MR)

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.