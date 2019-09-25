More Coin Trading Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One More Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $80,514.00 and approximately $742.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

